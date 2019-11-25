Log in
Charles Schwab to Buy TD Ameritrade for $26 Billion

0
11/25/2019 | 06:30am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) on Monday said it agreed to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade Holding in a stock-swap transaction valued at about $26 billion.

San Francisco-based Schwab said it will issue 1.0837 shares for each TD Ameritrade share.

The deal values TD Ameritrade as $52.23 a share, a roughly 8.5% premium to Friday's closing price for the Omaha, Neb., company.

TD Ameritrade shares rose 2.4% to $49.26 premarket, while shares of Schwab rose 1% to $48.64.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHARE PLC -0.16% 30.45 Delayed Quote.34.07%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -0.52% 48.13 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 0.35% 48.2 Delayed Quote.16.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 714 M
EBIT 2019 4 902 M
Net income 2019 3 552 M
Finance 2019 21 095 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,80x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 61 806 M
