Charles Schwab to Buy TD Ameritrade for $26 Billion

By Colin Kellaher

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) on Monday said it agreed to buy smaller rival TD Ameritrade Holding in a stock-swap transaction valued at about $26 billion.

San Francisco-based Schwab said it will issue 1.0837 shares for each TD Ameritrade share.

The deal values TD Ameritrade as $52.23 a share, a roughly 8.5% premium to Friday's closing price for the Omaha, Neb., company.

TD Ameritrade shares rose 2.4% to $49.26 premarket, while shares of Schwab rose 1% to $48.64.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com