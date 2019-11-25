Log in
TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of TD Ameritrade; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

11/25/2019 | 08:03am EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) ("TD Ameritrade") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) ("Charles Schwab").

On November 25, 2019, TD Ameritrade announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Charles Schwab. Under the terms of the deal, TD Ameritrade stockholders will receive 1.0837 Charles Schwab shares for each share of TD Ameritrade common stock they own. Based on Charles Schwab 's closing stock price on November 20, 2019, the consideration to be received by TD Ameritrade stockholders is $48.50 per share.

TD Ameritrade shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of  Charles Schwab 's stock price. Following the news, in pre-market trading on November 25, 2019, Charles Schwab stock was trading at $47.72.

The investigation concerns whether the TD Ameritrade board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for TD Ameritrade shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given the Company's strong balance sheet. The 52-week high for TD Ameritrade was $57.88.

If you are a shareholder of TD Ameritrade and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-ameritrade--amtd-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-td-ameritrade-are-shareholders-getting-a-fair-deal-300964516.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
