THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INCORPORATED

(CAKE)
Cheesecake Factory Incorporated : The Cheesecake Factory Offers Special Happy Hour Menu Online for Pickup and Curbside To-Go

05/04/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Full-sized Appetizers and a Double Patty “Happy Hour” Burger for $7.50, and Bottled Beer and Wine Specials Available Weekdays 2-4:30 p.m.

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is featuring a limited-time Happy Hour Menu* online for pickup and curbside to-go orders Monday through Friday 2-4:30 p.m. today through Friday, May 15. Featuring ten signature menu items for $7.50 including full-sized portions of The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular appetizers and its special “Happy Hour” Burger – a double cheeseburger available exclusively during Happy Hour – bottles of private reserve house wine for $15 and “mix and match” six packs of beer for $12.95, the Happy Hour Menu is the perfect solution for afternoon snacks and libations to enjoy at home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005056/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are so pleased to offer a Happy Hour Menu to-go for the very first time,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “With so many people working from home right now, we thought it would provide our guests with some wonderful options to pick up and enjoy as afternoon snacks or a late lunch.”

The following items are featured on the special Happy Hour Menu for $7.50:

  • “Happy Hour” Burger: Double patties, double cheese, grilled onions and special sauce on a toasted brioche bun
  • Roadside Sliders: Bite-sized burgers on mini-buns served with grilled onions, pickles and ketchup
  • Avocado Eggrolls: Avocado, sun-dried tomato, red onion and cilantro fried in a crisp wrapper. Served with a tamarind-cashew dipping sauce
  • Tex Mex Eggrolls: Spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onions and melted cheese. Served with avocado cream and salsa
  • Chicken Pot Stickers: Asian dumplings pan-fried in the classic tradition. Served with our soy-ginger sesame sauce
  • Factory Nachos: Crisp tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, guacamole, red chile sauce, sour cream, jalapeños, green onions and salsa
  • Buffalo Blasts®: Chicken, cheese and our spicy buffalo sauce all stuffed in a spiced wrapper and fried until crisp. Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing
  • Pretzel Bites with Cheddar Cheese Fondue: Baked soft and warm with cheddar cheese sauce and whole grain mustard
  • Hot Spinach & Cheese Dip: Spinach, artichoke hearts, shallots, garlic and a mixture of cheeses. Served bubbly hot with tortilla chips and salsa. Enough for two
  • Fried Macaroni and Cheese: Crispy crumb coated macaroni and cheese balls. Served over a creamy marinara sauce

Special beverage offerings include:

  • Bottle of The Cheesecake Factory Private Reserve House Wine: (Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Merlot), $15
  • “Mix and Match” 6 pack of Bottled Beer(Angry Orchard Crisp Cider, Coors Light, Corona Extra and Heineken), $12.95

To find The Cheesecake Factory nearest you to place your online pickup order and to see where curbside pickup is offered, please visit order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

*Happy Hour Promotional Terms: Must be 21 or older to order and pickup/receive orders for alcohol. Only where permitted by applicable state and local law. Available for pickup and curbside to-go in participating The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the United States of America, excluding its territory of Puerto Rico. Promotions and availability vary by restaurant location. At some restaurant locations, alcohol must be with the purchase of food. For participation details, please check your local restaurant on order.thecheesecakefactory.com.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCheesecakeFactory
Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cheesecake
Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cheesecakefactory

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 26 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.


© Business Wire 2020
