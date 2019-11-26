Log in
Cheesecake Factory Incorporated : The Cheesecake Factory Opens in Coral Gables, Florida

0
11/26/2019 | 08:12am EST

America’s Favorite Restaurant Now Open in Downtown Coral Gables

The Cheesecake Factory®, (NASDAQ: CAKE) known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Coral Gables, Fla.

With more than 250 menu selections including SkinnyLicious®dishes with 590 calories or less and Saturday and Sunday Brunch – handmade, in-house with fresh ingredients – and more than 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts, The Cheesecake Factory’s opening provides exciting new choices for shoppers and area residents.

Featuring imported limestone floors and custom wood columns, hand painted murals and modern lighting, the new restaurant includes the distinctive and contemporary décor that is as creative and imaginative as The Cheesecake Factory’s extensive menu.

The Cheesecake Factory of Coral Gables is located at 2418 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33134. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 293 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 25 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2019, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the sixth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.


© Business Wire 2019
