THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.

(CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

05/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The presentation will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415
        

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 219 M
EBIT 2020 -39,3 M
Net income 2020 -39,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,98x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 401 M
Technical analysis trends THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,20  $
Last Close Price 12,92  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Pappas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Leddy Chief Financial Officer
John D. Pappas Vice Chairman
Stephen P. Hanson Independent Director
Dominick C. Cerbone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-66.10%401
BID CORPORATION LIMITED1.86%4 315
METCASH LIMITED-0.85%1 537
MARR S.P.A.-45.85%791
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-44.58%633
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.0.43%324
