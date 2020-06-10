Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.    CHEF

THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.

(CHEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
08:31aThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Consumer Conferenc..
GL
06/08CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
05/19CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fi..
AQ
05/18CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/14The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stoc..
GL
05/13CHEFS' WAREHOUSE : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
05/11The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
05/11CHEFS' WAREHOUSE : to Participate at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference
AQ
05/08The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the BMO Global Farm to Market Co..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 219 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 688 M 688 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 447
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 19,60 $
Last Close Price 18,70 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Pappas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Leddy Chief Financial Officer
John D. Pappas Vice Chairman
Stephen P. Hanson Independent Director
Dominick C. Cerbone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-50.93%688
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-18.80%5 366
METCASH LIMITED10.12%2 016
MARR S.P.A.-31.30%1 057
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-34.67%786
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.9.50%358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group