Chemours : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Chemours Company    CC

10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, announced it will release third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019. The company will conduct its third quarter 2019 webcast conference call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.

Conference Call: Please visit investors.chemours.com for a link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available at investors.chemours.com 

About The Chemours Company
The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.  

CONTACT:

INVESTORS 
Jonathan Lock 
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations 
+1.302.773.2263 
investor@chemours.com  

NEWS MEDIA 
Alvenia Scarborough
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing
+1.302.773.4507
media@chemours.com   

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemours-announces-dates-for-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-300939003.html

SOURCE The Chemours Company


© PRNewswire 2019
