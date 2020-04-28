Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Chemours Company    CC

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

(CC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemours : Announces Second Quarter Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2020.

About The Chemours Company
The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.  

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects, and plans for dividends, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

The Chemours Company (Chemours) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions. (PRNewsfoto/The Chemours Company)

CONTACT:

INVESTORS 
Jonathan Lock 
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations 
+1.302.773.2263 
investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA 
David Rosen
Global Leader, Media Relations and Strategic Communications
+1.302.773.2711
media@chemours.com   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemours-announces-second-quarter-dividend-301048822.html

SOURCE The Chemours Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
04:46pCHEMOURS : Announces Second Quarter Dividend
PR
04/15CHEMOURS : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast C..
PR
04/10THE CHEMOURS COMPANY : Moves Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual-Only Form..
PR
04/03CHEMOURS CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
04/03THE CHEMOURS COMPANY : Provides COVID-19 Update
PR
03/10CHEMOURS CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
03/09CHEMOURS : Inaugurates New World-Class Innovation Center, The Chemours Discovery..
PR
02/14CHEMOURS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/14Materials Flat As Coronavirus Impact On Global Growth Seen Limited -- Materia..
DJ
02/13CHEMOURS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group