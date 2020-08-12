Log in
Chiba Kogyo Bank : (Delayed)Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 7, 2020

Company name:

The Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

8337

URL https://www.chibakogyo-bank.co.jp/

Representative:

President (CEO) Managing Executive Officer Hitoshi Umeda

Inquiries:

General Manager of Management Planning

Hiroshi Tanaka

TEL 043-243-2111

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 7, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Trading accounts:

No

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

11,185

(13.8)

933

(64.9)

1,016

(51.8)

Three months ended June 30, 2019

12,977

(7.6)

2,664

(23.1)

2,111

(5.6)

NoteComprehensive income for the three months ended

June 30, 2020: ¥5,561 million[186.7]; June 30 2019: ¥1,939million[(62.9)]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

17.16

4.21

Three months ended June 30, 2019

33.98

10.47

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

3,027,816

173,264

5.6

As of March 31, 2020

2,851,390

166,892

5.7

ReferenceCapital assets as of

June 30. 2020: ¥169,769million; March 31, 2020: ¥163,486million

Note"Equity ratio" is calculated by dividing "(Total ne period)" by "Total assets at end of period." Note t

t assets at end of period - Share acquisition right s at end of period - Non-controlling interests at e nd of hat this "Equity ratio" is not the equity ratio pro vided for in the notice of equity ratio.

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

3.00

3.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

0.00

-

3.00

3.00

NoteRevisions of released cash dividend projections: No

NoteThe above-mentioned "Cash dividends" refers to the status of dividends on common shares. For information on the status of dividends on class shares (unlisted) issued by the Bank with different relationship of interest from the common shares, see "Cas h dividends on class shares" on page 3.

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

2,800

(41.1)

1,800

(44.3)

30.40

September 30, 2020

Full year

6,800

1.1

4,500

(0.6)

52.60

NoteRevisions to the forecast most recently announced: No

1

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

No

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

62,222,045

shares

As of March 31, 2020

62,222,045

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

2,976,460

shares

As of March 31, 2020

3,010,604

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2020

59,212,095

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

62,155,674

shares

This quarterly financial results report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other items warranting special mention

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)

Forward-looking statements in this document, including the earnings forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Bank and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Bank. These statements do not purport that the Bank pledges to achieve such results. Actual results, etc. may differ materially from the forecasts depending on various factors. Some important factors that may have an effect on business performance pertain to domestic and international economic conditions and stock market fluctuations, but factors influencing business performance are not limited to those.

2

Cash dividends on class shares

The following provides a breakdown of the dividends per share related to class shares with different relationship of interest from the common shares.

Class 2 Preferred Stock

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

-

-

104.00

104.00

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)

-

-

104.00

104.00

First Series of Class 6 Preferred Stock

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

-

-

550.00

550.00

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)

-

-

550.00

550.00

First Series of Class 7 Preferred Stock

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

-

-

900.00

900.00

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)

-

-

900.00

900.00

Second Series of Class 7 Preferred Stock

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)

-

-

7,011.00

7,101.00

3

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

科目

As of

As of

(Japanese)

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Assets

（資産の部）

Cash and due from banks

現金預け金

132,574

228,320

Monetary claims bought

買入金銭債権

97

97

Trading account securities

商品有価証券

110

117

Securities

有価証券

487,853

512,140

Loans and bills discounted

貸出金

2,156,861

2,215,090

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

5,288

3,327

Other assets

その他資産

41,997

42,556

Tangible fixed assets

有形固定資産

20,628

20,389

Intangible fixed assets

無形固定資産

2,920

2,809

Deferred tax assets

繰延税金資産

3,978

2,445

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾見返

7,127

8,620

Allowance for loan losses

貸倒引当金

(8,046)

(8,098)

Total assets

資産の部合計

2,851,390

3,027,816

Liabilities

（負債の部）

Deposits

預金

2,547,017

2,671,682

Negotiable certificates of deposit

譲渡性預金

68,000

68,000

Call money and bills sold

コールマネー及び売渡手形

4,353

-

Payables under securities lending transactions

債券貸借取引受入担保金

4,589

4,533

Borrowed money

借用金

21,490

68,240

Foreign exchanges

外国為替

56

60

Other liabilities

その他負債

22,823

24,618

Retirement benefit liability

退職給付に係る負債

8,356

8,124

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

役員退職慰労引当金

63

45

other officers)

Provision for reimbursement of deposits

睡眠預金払戻損失引当金

483

452

Deferred tax liabilities

繰延税金負債

134

175

Acceptances and guarantees

支払承諾

7,127

8,620

Total liabilities

負債の部合計

2,684,497

2,854,551

Net assets

（純資産の部）

Share capital

資本金

62,120

62,120

Capital surplus

資本剰余金

15,802

18,172

Retained earnings

利益剰余金

80,413

79,866

Treasury shares

自己株式

(947)

(936)

Total shareholders' equity

株主資本合計

157,388

159,222

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

8,661

13,011

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

退職給付に係る調整累計額

(2,563)

(2,464)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益累計額合計

6,097

10,547

Share acquisition rights

新株予約権

83

75

Non-controlling interests

非支配株主持分

3,323

3,419

Total net assets

純資産の部合計

166,892

173,264

Total liabilities and net assets

負債及び純資産の部合計

2,851,390

3,027,816

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

科目

Three months

Three months

(Japanese)

ended

ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Ordinary income

経常収益

12,977

11,185

Interest income

資金運用収益

6,878

6,672

Interest on loans and discounts

うち貸出金利息

5,370

5,309

Interest and dividends on securities

うち有価証券利息配当金

1,431

1,294

Fees and commissions

役務取引等収益

2,225

1,952

Other ordinary income

その他業務収益

198

122

Other income

その他経常収益

3,675

2,438

Ordinary expenses

経常費用

10,313

10,252

Interest expenses

資金調達費用

204

126

Interest on deposits

うち預金利息

79

63

Fees and commissions payments

役務取引等費用

1,052

1,076

Other ordinary expenses

その他業務費用

60

1

General and administrative expenses

営業経費

6,715

6,664

Other expenses

その他経常費用

2,280

2,382

Ordinary profit

経常利益

2,664

933

Extraordinary losses

特別損失

3

0

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

固定資産処分損

0

0

Impairment loss

減損損失

3

-

Profit before income taxes

税金等調整前四半期純利益

2,661

932

Income taxes - current

法人税、住民税及び事業税

165

111

Income taxes - deferred

法人税等調整額

396

(251)

Total income taxes

法人税等合計

561

(139)

Profit

四半期純利益

2,099

1,071

非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

又は非支配株主に帰属する四半期純

(12)

55

損失（△）

Profit attributable to owners of parent

親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益

2,111

1,016

5

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

科目

Three months

Three months

(Japanese)

ended

ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

四半期純利益

2,099

1,071

Other comprehensive income

その他の包括利益

(159)

4,489

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

その他有価証券評価差額金

(239)

4,390

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

退職給付に係る調整額

79

99

Comprehensive income

四半期包括利益

1,939

5,561

Comprehensive income attributable to

（内訳）

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

親会社株主に係る四半期包括利益

1,900

5,465

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

非支配株主に係る四半期包括利益

38

96

controlling interests

6

Disclaimer

The Chiba Kogyo Bank Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 06:47:16 UTC
