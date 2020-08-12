Chiba Kogyo Bank : (Delayed)Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
President (CEO) Managing Executive Officer Hitoshi Umeda
Inquiries:
General Manager of Management Planning
Hiroshi Tanaka
TEL 043-243-2111
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 7, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Trading accounts:
No
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
11,185
(13.8)
933
(64.9)
1,016
(51.8)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
12,977
(7.6)
2,664
(23.1)
2,111
(5.6)
（Note）Comprehensive income for the three months ended
June 30, 2020: ¥5,561 million[186.7％]; June 30 2019: ¥1,939million[(62.9％)]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
17.16
4.21
Three months ended June 30, 2019
33.98
10.47
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
3,027,816
173,264
5.6
As of March 31, 2020
2,851,390
166,892
5.7
（Reference）Capital assets as of
June 30. 2020: ¥169,769million; March 31, 2020: ¥163,486million
（Note）"Equity ratio" is calculated by dividing "(Total ne period)" by "Total assets at end of period." Note t
t assets at end of period - Share acquisition right s at end of period - Non-controlling interests at e nd of hat this "Equity ratio" is not the equity ratio pro vided for in the notice of equity ratio.
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
3.00
3.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
0.00
-
3.00
3.00
（Note）Revisions of released cash dividend projections: No
（Note）The above-mentioned "Cash dividends" refers to the status of dividends on common shares. For information on the status of dividends on class shares (unlisted) issued by the Bank with different relationship of interest from the common shares, see "Cas h dividends on class shares" on page 3.
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
2,800
(41.1)
1,800
(44.3)
30.40
September 30, 2020
Full year
6,800
1.1
4,500
(0.6)
52.60
（Note）Revisions to the forecast most recently announced: No
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
No
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
62,222,045
shares
As of March 31, 2020
62,222,045
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
2,976,460
shares
As of March 31, 2020
3,010,604
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
59,212,095
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
62,155,674
shares
※This quarterly financial results report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
※Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other items warranting special mention
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
Forward-looking statements in this document, including the earnings forecasts, are based on the information currently available to the Bank and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Bank. These statements do not purport that the Bank pledges to achieve such results. Actual results, etc. may differ materially from the forecasts depending on various factors. Some important factors that may have an effect on business performance pertain to domestic and international economic conditions and stock market fluctuations, but factors influencing business performance are not limited to those.
「Cash dividends on class shares」
The following provides a breakdown of the dividends per share related to class shares with different relationship of interest from the common shares.
Class 2 Preferred Stock
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
-
-
104.00
104.00
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)
-
-
104.00
104.00
First Series of Class 6 Preferred Stock
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
-
-
550.00
550.00
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)
-
-
550.00
550.00
First Series of Class 7 Preferred Stock
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
-
-
900.00
900.00
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)
-
-
900.00
900.00
Second Series of Class 7 Preferred Stock
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
Year ending March 31, 2021(Forecast)
-
-
7,011.00
7,101.00
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
科目
As of
As of
(Japanese)
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Assets
（資産の部）
Cash and due from banks
現金預け金
132,574
228,320
Monetary claims bought
買入金銭債権
97
97
Trading account securities
商品有価証券
110
117
Securities
有価証券
487,853
512,140
Loans and bills discounted
貸出金
2,156,861
2,215,090
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
5,288
3,327
Other assets
その他資産
41,997
42,556
Tangible fixed assets
有形固定資産
20,628
20,389
Intangible fixed assets
無形固定資産
2,920
2,809
Deferred tax assets
繰延税金資産
3,978
2,445
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾見返
7,127
8,620
Allowance for loan losses
貸倒引当金
(8,046)
(8,098)
Total assets
資産の部合計
2,851,390
3,027,816
Liabilities
（負債の部）
Deposits
預金
2,547,017
2,671,682
Negotiable certificates of deposit
譲渡性預金
68,000
68,000
Call money and bills sold
コールマネー及び売渡手形
4,353
-
Payables under securities lending transactions
債券貸借取引受入担保金
4,589
4,533
Borrowed money
借用金
21,490
68,240
Foreign exchanges
外国為替
56
60
Other liabilities
その他負債
22,823
24,618
Retirement benefit liability
退職給付に係る負債
8,356
8,124
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
役員退職慰労引当金
63
45
other officers)
Provision for reimbursement of deposits
睡眠預金払戻損失引当金
483
452
Deferred tax liabilities
繰延税金負債
134
175
Acceptances and guarantees
支払承諾
7,127
8,620
Total liabilities
負債の部合計
2,684,497
2,854,551
Net assets
（純資産の部）
Share capital
資本金
62,120
62,120
Capital surplus
資本剰余金
15,802
18,172
Retained earnings
利益剰余金
80,413
79,866
Treasury shares
自己株式
(947)
(936)
Total shareholders' equity
株主資本合計
157,388
159,222
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
8,661
13,011
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
退職給付に係る調整累計額
(2,563)
(2,464)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益累計額合計
6,097
10,547
Share acquisition rights
新株予約権
83
75
Non-controlling interests
非支配株主持分
3,323
3,419
Total net assets
純資産の部合計
166,892
173,264
Total liabilities and net assets
負債及び純資産の部合計
2,851,390
3,027,816
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
科目
Three months
Three months
(Japanese)
ended
ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Ordinary income
経常収益
12,977
11,185
Interest income
資金運用収益
6,878
6,672
Interest on loans and discounts
うち貸出金利息
5,370
5,309
Interest and dividends on securities
うち有価証券利息配当金
1,431
1,294
Fees and commissions
役務取引等収益
2,225
1,952
Other ordinary income
その他業務収益
198
122
Other income
その他経常収益
3,675
2,438
Ordinary expenses
経常費用
10,313
10,252
Interest expenses
資金調達費用
204
126
Interest on deposits
うち預金利息
79
63
Fees and commissions payments
役務取引等費用
1,052
1,076
Other ordinary expenses
その他業務費用
60
1
General and administrative expenses
営業経費
6,715
6,664
Other expenses
その他経常費用
2,280
2,382
Ordinary profit
経常利益
2,664
933
Extraordinary losses
特別損失
3
0
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
固定資産処分損
0
0
Impairment loss
減損損失
3
-
Profit before income taxes
税金等調整前四半期純利益
2,661
932
Income taxes - current
法人税、住民税及び事業税
165
111
Income taxes - deferred
法人税等調整額
396
(251)
Total income taxes
法人税等合計
561
(139)
Profit
四半期純利益
2,099
1,071
非支配株主に帰属する四半期純利益
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
又は非支配株主に帰属する四半期純
(12)
55
損失（△）
Profit attributable to owners of parent
親会社株主に帰属する四半期純利益
2,111
1,016
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
科目
Three months
Three months
(Japanese)
ended
ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
四半期純利益
2,099
1,071
Other comprehensive income
その他の包括利益
(159)
4,489
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
その他有価証券評価差額金
(239)
4,390
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
