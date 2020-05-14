China Fund : Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager

Date June 8, 2020

MODERATOR Chase Mazzariello

Vice President, North American Institutional Business

Matthews Asia SPEAKER

Andy Rothman

China Investment Strategist

Matthews Asia Andrew Mattock, CFA

Lead Portfolio Manager

Matthews Asia Winnie Chwang

Portfolio Manager

Matthews Asia

Impact of COVID 19 on China's economy

The outlook for China's equity market

Current positioning of the portfolio

Year-to-date performance

Q&A - Please email questions in advance of the call and before June 4, 2020 to institutional@matthewsasia.com

China has long been a global growth engine with favorable long-term fundamentals, economic expansion and rising consumer wealth. For shareholders, The China Fund, Inc. is a gateway to the investment potential of China. Please join us for a live conference call with the Investment Manager, Matthews Asia. Senior members of the investment team will share perspectives on the Chinese economy, equity markets and an update on the portfolio's positioning and performance.Moderator Chase Mazzariello will host Investment Strategist Andy Rothman as well as Portfolio Managers Andrew Mattock and Winnie Chwang for a discussion on:To help ensure compliance with fair disclosure regulations, we request that all questions be emailed directly to the Investment Manager in advance of the call for inclusion in the discussion. Please email your questions to institutional@matthewsasia.com no later than June 4, 2020.Chase Mazzariello is Vice President of North American Institutional Business at Matthews Asia and is responsible for the firm's business development and client services efforts. He is based in New York. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2019, he was an Executive Director at Indus Capital, responsible for global institutional business development and consultant relationships. From 2012 to 2013, he was a Senior Associate in the Business Development Services group at OppenheimerFunds where he was responsible for institutional and retail marketing as well as client communication. Previously, Chase was an Associate at Artio Global Management, focused on product management and consultant/client relations. He began his career in 2007 as an Analyst in Global Wealth Management Operations at Citigroup. Chase earned a B.S.B.A. in Finance from Georgetown University in 2007.Andy Rothman is an Investment Strategist at Matthews Asia. He is principally responsible for developing research focused on China's ongoing economic and political developments while also complementing the broader investment team with in-depth analysis on Asia. In addition, Andy plays a key role in communicating to clients and the media the firm's perspectives and latest insights into China and the greater Asia region. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2014, Andy spent 14 years as CLSA's China macroeconomic strategist where he conducted analysis into China and delivered his insights to their clients. Previously, Andy spent 17 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, with a diplomatic career focused on China, including as head of the macroeconomics and domestic policy office of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. In total, Andy has lived and worked in China for more than 20 years. He earned an M.A. in public administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and a B.A. from Colgate University. He is a proficient Mandarin speaker.Andrew Mattock is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and is responsible for managing the firm's China Strategy and The China Fund, Inc. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from ACU.Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and co-manages the firm's China and Asia ESG Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese.