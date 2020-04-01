Log in
The Clorox Company    CLX

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clorox : Announces May 1 Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

04/01/2020 | 06:31am EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that it will host a live audio webcast of a discussion with the investment community about its third quarter fiscal year 2020 results on Friday, May 1.

The webcast is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) and can be accessed at Clorox investor events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-announces-may-1-webcast-of-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-results-301033012.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2020
