Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Clorox Company    CLX

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 05/01 04:09:26 pm
195.6250 USD   +4.93%
09:47aCLOROX : Colgate-Palmolive Report Strong Sales as Consumers Stock Up on Cleaning Supplies
DJ
06:52aCLOROX CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:52aCLOROX : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clorox : Colgate-Palmolive Report Strong Sales as Consumers Stock Up on Cleaning Supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 09:47am EDT

By Matt Grossman

The Clorox Co. and Colgate-Palmolive Co. on Friday reported strong sales growth in the latest quarter, as consumers stocked their homes with cleaning supplies and other personal-care items in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Clorox said sales of its cleaning products, which includes wipes and bleaches, grew 32% year over year between January and March. Overall, the company's revenue recorded a 15% increase to $1.78 billion in the period, the third quarter of its fiscal year.

Clorox Chairman and Chief Executive Benno Dorer said in prepared remarks that in addition to its "extraordinary growth" in its disinfecting products, the company saw broad-based growth across its lines, which include household products such as bags and wraps, lifestyle products such as food and dietary supplements, and international sales.

Consumer-goods maker Colgate-Palmolive also reported a surge in demand. North American sales of personal- and home-care products, which include Colgate toothpaste and Softsoap hand soap, grew 8.9% in the period compared with the same time last year, the company said Friday. Overall, Colgate's first-quarter revenue grew 5.5% to $4.1 billion.

Stronger sales in the period led Clorox to boost its estimates for its full fiscal year, which will conclude at the end of June. The company now expects to report year-over-year sales growth of 4% to 6%. In early February, the last time it offered such guidance, Clorox had said the year-to-year change in sales would be between 1% growth and a single-digit decline.

Colgate-Palmolive withdrew its guidance for the 2020 calendar year, citing economic uncertainty caused by the global pandemic.

"We expect some of the additional volume from the first quarter to come out of future quarters, as consumers work through pantry inventory in certain categories," Colgate Chairman and Chief Executive Noel Wallace said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 0.73% 70.24 Delayed Quote.2.08%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 4.54% 195.39 Delayed Quote.21.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CLOROX COMPANY
09:47aCLOROX : Colgate-Palmolive Report Strong Sales as Consumers Stock Up on Cleaning..
DJ
06:52aCLOROX CO /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:52aCLOROX : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aCLOROX : Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 Results, Updates Fiscal Year Outlook
PR
04/24NO, DON'T INJECT DISINFECTANT : Outcry over Trump's musing
AQ
04/21THE CLOROX COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/19CLOROX : Head of grocery group talks virus impact, shopping habits
AQ
04/10CLOROX CO /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/10CLOROX : Veteran Retail Leader Kathryn Tesija Elected to Clorox Board
PR
04/03Recession Blue-Chips' Led the Way in Another Turbulent Week in Markets
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 389 M
EBIT 2020 1 191 M
Net income 2020 838 M
Debt 2020 2 592 M
Yield 2020 2,24%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,06x
EV / Sales2021 4,05x
Capitalization 23 324 M
Chart THE CLOROX COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Clorox Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CLOROX COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 176,75  $
Last Close Price 186,44  $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benno O. Dorer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard H. Carmona Independent Director
Pamela A. Thomas-Graham Lead Independent Director
Esther Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CLOROX COMPANY21.43%23 324
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK3.44%21 021
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-0.50%17 210
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-0.60%7 261
LION CORPORATION-2.39%6 115
WD-40 COMPANY-10.23%2 382
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group