THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
Clorox : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 Per Share

09/17/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 30, 2019.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases.

The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 net sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-1-06-per-share-300920245.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2019
