Clorox : Increases Quarterly Dividend 10% to $1.06 Per Share

05/20/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) today announced that its board of directors has declared a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend, from 96 cents to $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Aug. 16, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2019.

"Rewarding our stockholders has always been a priority," said Chair and CEO Benno Dorer. "This double-digit increase in our dividend is on top of last year's 14% increase. It represents an ongoing effort to put our strong cash flow generation to work, which emphasizes investing in long-term business growth and returning excess cash to our stockholders."

This marks the 42nd consecutive year that total annual dividends paid to Clorox stockholders have increased.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

 

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-increases-quarterly-dividend-10-to-1-06-per-share-300853654.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2019
