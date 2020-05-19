Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Clorox Company    CLX

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clorox : Increases Quarterly Dividend 5% to $1.11 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 09:55pm EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.06 to $1.11 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Aug. 14, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2020.

"We are pleased to raise our dividend by 5%, building on nearly 20 consecutive years of dividend increases," said Chair and CEO Benno Dorer. "As we continue to deliver healthy cash flows, our ongoing priority is to invest in business growth behind our IGNITE strategy. We also remain committed to returning cash to stockholders."

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases. This also marks the 51st consecutive year Clorox has paid an annual dividend – ever since it became independent again following a decade of ownership by another company.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-increases-quarterly-dividend-5-to-1-11-per-share-301062266.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CLOROX COMPANY
09:55pCLOROX : Increases Quarterly Dividend 5% to $1.11 Per Share
PR
11:14aWalmart Sales Surge as Coronavirus Drives Americans to Stockpile -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
09:26aWalmart Sales Surge as Coronavirus Drives Americans to Stockpile -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
05/08CLOROX CO /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08Clorox and Lysol Can't Catch Up on Wipes -- WSJ
DJ
05/07Why Clorox Wipes Are Still So Hard to Find
DJ
05/05CLOROX : Announces Linda Rendle's Appointment to President
PR
05/05CLOROX CO /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02Fortunes Flip for Makeup, Cleaning Supplies -- WSJ
DJ
05/01The U.S. Consumer Is Nesting. Will That Last?
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group