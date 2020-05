Clorox : Increases Quarterly Dividend 5% to $1.11 Per Share

OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.06 to $1.11 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Aug. 14, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 29, 2020.

"We are pleased to raise our dividend by 5%, building on nearly 20 consecutive years of dividend increases," said Chair and CEO Benno Dorer. "As we continue to deliver healthy cash flows, our ongoing priority is to invest in business growth behind our IGNITE strategy. We also remain committed to returning cash to stockholders."

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases. This also marks the 51st consecutive year Clorox has paid an annual dividend – ever since it became independent again following a decade of ownership by another company.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

