Clorox : and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Address Public Health Needs Posed by COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) and Cleveland Clinic announced today that they are bringing together their expertise to support public health as society continues to face COVID-19, while helping to instill confidence in the safety of public spaces among caregivers, patients, businesses and communities.

Combining one of America's most trusted brands with one of the most respected names in healthcare, the partnership will involve various collaborations. A guide for employers -- co-developed by experts at Clorox and Cleveland Clinic -- is the initial joint effort. This free online guide, "Six Building Blocks of a Robust Cleaning and Disinfection Program," is intended to help employers train personnel, select effective products, and develop robust cleaning and disinfection processes to create and maintain safer environments. Future areas of collaboration may include research and development as well as educational initiatives for businesses and industries, all in the interest of promoting public health.

"This unique collaboration -- bringing to bear Cleveland Clinic's world-renowned clinical expertise and innovation with our leadership in cleaning and disinfection -- will allow us to serve wide-ranging public health needs as we all continue to navigate COVID-19," said Clorox Chair and CEO Benno Dorer. "Importantly, we will collaborate to find solutions, using the best scientific knowledge available, that will meet unforeseen infection control needs."

Added Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, Tom Mihaljevic, M.D.: "Cleveland Clinic is committed to health, safety and infection prevention. Our dedication has only become stronger amid COVID-19, as we have established processes proven to keep people safe. We believe it is our responsibility to share our expertise with the broader communities and businesses we serve."

The two organizations are already involved in a collaboration with United Airlines to inform and guide new cleaning and safety protocols. For the United CleanPlus program, Clorox is working closely with United to enhance the airline's cleaning program, redefine disinfection procedures and equip customers with amenities at select locations that help support a healthier and safer environment throughout their travel journey, while experts at Cleveland Clinic are providing guidance on the airline's policies and procedures.

Cleveland Clinic offers resources and advisory support to help organizations safely resume operations during COVID-19. These resources include an employer website, COVID-19: Creating a Safe Workplace, which features a series of return to work guides developed for various industries. Cleveland Clinic also hosts a webinar series on topics ranging from infection prevention to employee resiliency.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, including Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

The Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 67,554 employees worldwide are more than 4,520 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2019, there were 9.8 million total outpatient visits, 309,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 255,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

CLX-C

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-and-cleveland-clinic-partner-to-address-public-health-needs-posed-by-covid-19-301094506.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company