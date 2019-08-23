Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Coca-Cola Company    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola : Closes Sale of Iconic New York Building

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2019- The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it has closed on the sale of 711 5th Ave., a New York retail and office building. The buyers are a partnership of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners.

The 19-floor, mixed-use property consists of 354,000 square feet. Coca-Cola acquired the building in 1983.

Coca-Cola was represented in marketing the building by the Cushman & Wakefield Institutional Capital Markets team of Doug Harmon, Adam Spies and Kevin Donner. Proskauer Rose LLP served as outside legal counsel for Coca-Cola.

Blaivas & Associates, P.C. represented Nightingale Properties. Rosenberg & Estis, P.C. represented Wafra Capital Partners.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The fairlife® brand is owned by fairlife LLC, our joint venture with Select Milk Producers Inc. Products from fairlife are distributed by our company and certain of our bottling partners.

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 17:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
01:41pCOCA COLA : Closes Sale of Iconic New York Building
PU
08/21Coca-Cola Amatil Pays Special Dividend Following SPC Sale
DJ
08/15ATLANTA RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARIT : Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Hearts a..
BU
08/15COCA COLA : Two Coca-Cola Bottlers Mark Major Milestones
AQ
08/14COCA COLA : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Investor Overv..
PU
08/14THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Confe..
AQ
08/14COCA COLA : DASANI Boosts Sustainability Credentials With Launch of Recyclable, ..
AQ
08/14COCA COLA : Innovation Gurus Unbottle DASANI's Sustainable Packaging Breakthroug..
AQ
08/13COCA COLA : DASANI® Takes Steps to Reduce Plastic Waste Through Increased Use of..
PU
08/13COCA COLA : DASANI® Takes New Steps to Reduce Plastic Waste Through Increased Us..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 031 M
EBIT 2019 10 375 M
Net income 2019 8 915 M
Debt 2019 35 635 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,25x
EV / Sales2020 6,91x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,92  $
Last Close Price 54,49  $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY15.08%233 001
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.22%38 671
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-5.20%13 480
COCA-COLA HBC AG9.38%11 923
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-9.23%8 881
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.17.68%8 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group