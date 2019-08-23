Coca Cola : Closes Sale of Iconic New York Building

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2019- The Coca-Cola Company announced today that it has closed on the sale of 711 5th Ave., a New York retail and office building. The buyers are a partnership of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners.

The 19-floor, mixed-use property consists of 354,000 square feet. Coca-Cola acquired the building in 1983.

Coca-Cola was represented in marketing the building by the Cushman & Wakefield Institutional Capital Markets team of Doug Harmon, Adam Spies and Kevin Donner. Proskauer Rose LLP served as outside legal counsel for Coca-Cola.

Blaivas & Associates, P.C. represented Nightingale Properties. Rosenberg & Estis, P.C. represented Wafra Capital Partners.

