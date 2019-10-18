Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Coca-Cola Company    KO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

(KO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coca Cola : Named Winner for Best Overall U.S. Corporate Transparency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

The first U.S. Transparency Awards - which focus on the most effective corporate disclosure practices by large, public companies - were announced this week, with The Coca-Cola Company taking the top honor for Best Overall Transparency.

This is the inaugural year for the awards in the United States; the honors started in France a decade ago. The U.S. rankings are compiled by Labrador and measure companies on the S&P 250, looking at annual proxy statements, form 10-Ks and investor relations websites. Labrador uses 93 different criteria, based on accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability.

The criteria used in the rankings are available at transparencyawards.com/criteria.

The awards were launched in France in 2009 to allow top, publicly traded companies to compare corporate disclosure practices each year.

In the United States, Coca-Cola won the top honors, while BlackRock Inc. and Southern Company ranked second and third. The other major winners include Southern Company for best proxy statement, AIG for best form 10-K and Altria Group for best investor relations website. The full list of winners is available at transparencyawards.com.

'It's a huge honor to be recognized for the transparency of our disclosure, as transparency is an area that's going to be increasingly important going forward,' said Tim Leveridge, vice president and investor relations officer at Coca-Cola. 'Investors are facing mounting pressure and have limited time to make investment decisions, so the more transparent, clear, and to the point we are with disclosure the easier it is for them to do their work and understand the risks and opportunities related to our company.'

See a full video with Leveridge at transparencyawards.com/interview-with-this-years-winner/

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 16:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
01:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Market Falls On Economic Growth Concerns Despite ..
DJ
12:51pCOCA COLA : Named Winner for Best Overall U.S. Corporate Transparency
PU
12:30pCOCA COLA : Reconciliation of Q3 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures for Earnings C..
PU
12:30pCOCA COLA : Reconciliation of Q3 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
11:32aCOCA COLA : Sales Rise, Lifted by Higher Soda Demand--2nd Update
DJ
09:59aCoca-Cola Sales Rise, Lifted by Higher Soda Demand--Update
DJ
07:47aCoca-Cola Sales Rise in Third Quarter
DJ
07:20aCOCA COLA : No-sugar drinks and innovations power Coke in 3Q
AQ
07:04aCOKE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aCOCA COLA CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36 907 M
EBIT 2019 10 350 M
Net income 2019 8 763 M
Debt 2019 35 730 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,20x
EV / Sales2020 6,90x
Capitalization 230 B
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Coca-Cola Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,22  $
Last Close Price 53,79  $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
John Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Barry N. Simpson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY12.97%230 008
KEURIG DR PEPPER7.64%38 826
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-5.20%13 218
COCA-COLA HBC AG-2.12%11 216
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.29%9 860
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.1.71%7 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group