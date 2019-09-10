Coca Cola : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments

Log in
Coca Cola : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities

09/10/2019 | 10:32am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING

AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-02217

Issuer: COCA COLA CO

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address: One Coca-Cola Plaza Atlanta,

GEORGIA 30313

Telephone number: (404) 676-2121

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

Floating Rate Notes due 2019

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

  • 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)
  • 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)
  • 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)
  • 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)
  • Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1
  • Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of 17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLCcertifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2019-09-10

By

Christopher Rances

Senior Analyst

Date

Name

Title

1 Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. SeeGeneral Instructions.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES

The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on September 23, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).

[ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2) That the entire class of this security was redeemed or paid at maturity or retirement on September 09, 2019.

The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on September 09, 2019.

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 14:31:02 UTC
