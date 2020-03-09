Coca Cola : O'Charley's Announces Beverage Partnership With The Coca-Cola Company

Complimentary Coca-Cola beverage offer available at O’Charley’s restaurants March 9-15th

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states, and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), the world's leading total beverage company, today announced Coca-Cola's brand portfolio is now available in O’Charley’s locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005628/en/

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is now serving Coca-Cola products and is celebrating with a limited-time Coca-Cola beverage offer and sweepstakes. (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate, O’Charley’s guests who dine in our restaurants will receive a free Coca-Cola beverage of their choice March 9-15th with the purchase of an entrée* when they present the ad to the server as seen via O’Charley’s social and digital media channels. A variety of Coca-Cola products, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Hi-C, Minute Maid Lemonade and Mello Yello fountain options will be available at more than 160 O’Charley’s restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest.

“Our partnership with The Coca-Cola Company will upgrade our beverage program and provide an even better dining experience for our guests,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s president and ABRH, LLC CEO. “Coca-Cola’s products provide a great complement for our Southern-inspired specialties, including our famous double hand-breaded chicken tenders, juicy bacon cheddar burger and slow-roasted prime rib.”

“We are incredibly excited about this new partnership and look forward to pairing our brands with delicious O’Charley’s food in neighborhoods across the country,” said Kathleen Ciaramello, President, Foodservice and On-Premise for Coca-Cola North America. “We look forward to guests enjoying their favorite Coca-Cola product while sitting around the table at their neighborhood O’Charley’s, whether on a business lunch, date night or a family dinner.”

O’Charley’s and Coca-Cola are also teaming up to send a lucky guest and their family to Atlanta, home of Coca-Cola. The Atlanta Adventure Sweepstakes will run from April 6 to May 3 with entry details available soon on www.OCharleys.com. The prize, redeemable at any time in 2020, is a trip for four that includes the following:

- Round-trip airfare plus transportation to and from the airport

- Two-night lodging in a two bedroom suite

- $500 Visa gift card & $250 O’Charley’s gift card

- VIP tickets to World of Coca-Cola

- Georgia Aquarium tickets

- Six Flags Over Georgia tickets

O’Charley’s is the home of Free Pie Wednesday where guests can enjoy a free slice of pie with the purchase of an entrée (dine-in only) every Wednesday throughout the year. In honor of Coca-Cola’s Georgia roots, O’Charley’s has brought back its flaky double-crust Peach Pie for a limited-time. Guests can take a whole pie home to share for only $14.99.

*Dine-in only. Excludes kids’ meals. Offer available at participating locations.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005628/en/