Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Investor Overview – July 2019
08/14/2019 | 02:57pm EDT
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Net Operating Revenues:
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2015
Reported (GAAP)
$
34,300
$
44,294
Items Impacting Comparability:
Other Items
(9)
(37)
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
34,291
$
44,257
Operating Income:
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2015
Reported (GAAP)
$
9,152
$
8,787
Items Impacting Comparability:
Asset Impairments
450
292
Productivity and Reinvestment
440
515
Transaction Gains/Losses
158
448
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa ("CCBA") Unrecognized
Depreciation and Amortization
(372)
-
Other Items
58
214
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
9,886
$
10,256
Operating Margin:
Year Ended
Year Ended
Basis Point
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2015
Growth
Reported Operating Margin (GAAP)
26.68%
19.84%
684
Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)
(2.15%)
(3.33%)
Comparable Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)
28.83%
23.17%
566
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Net Operating Revenues:
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Reported (GAAP)
$
34,300
Items Impacting Comparability:
Other Items
(9)
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
34,291
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
36,212
Items Impacting Comparability:
Other Items
6
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
36,218
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
(5)
% Currency Impact
(1)
% Change - Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
(4)
% Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items
(11)
% Impact of Accounting Changes
1
2
% Change - Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP)
5
Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding. Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.
1 Impact of adoption of new revenue recognition accounting standard
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Operating Income:
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
9,152
$
7,755
Items Impacting Comparability:
Asset Impairments
450
737
Productivity and Reinvestment
440
534
Transaction Gains/Losses
158
302
CCBA Unrecognized Depreciation and Amortization
(372)
(90)
Other Items
58
368
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
9,886
$
9,606
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
18
% Currency Impact
(5)
% Change - Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
23
% Structural Impact
(2)
% Change - Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items) (Non-GAAP)
25
% Impact of Accounting Changes
1
0
% Change - Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items and Accounting Changes) (Non-GAAP)
26
% Impact of Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)
15
% Change - Comparable (Non-GAAP)
3
% Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)
(5)
% Change - Comparable Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
7
% Comparable Structural Impact (Non-GAAP)
(4)
% Change - Comparable Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items) (Non-GAAP)
11
% Comparable Impact of Accounting Changes (Non-GAAP)
1
0
% Change - Comparable Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items and Accounting Changes) (Non-GAAP)
12
Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding. Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.
1 Impact of adoption of new revenue recognition accounting standard
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
Diluted Net Income Per Share:
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
1.50
$
0.29
Items Impacting Comparability:
Asset Impairments
0.22
0.15
Productivity and Reinvestment
0.09
0.10
Equity Investees
0.03
0.02
Transaction Gains/Losses
0.24
0.49
CCBA Unrecognized Depreciation and Amortization
(0.04)
(0.01)
Other Items
0.08
0.06
Certain Tax Matters
(0.02)
0.83
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
2.08
$
1.92
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
419
% Impact of Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)
410
% Change - Comparable (Non-GAAP)
9
Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding. Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Net Operating Revenues:
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 29, 2017
December 31, 2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
41,863
$
9,118
$
9,702
$
9,078
$
8,314
Items Impacting Comparability:
Other Items
(9)
14
7
(15)
-
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
41,854
$
9,132
$
9,709
$
9,063
$
8,314
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2015
April 1, 2016
July 1, 2016
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2016
Reported (GAAP)
$
44,294
$
10,282
$
11,539
$
10,633
$
9,409
Items Impacting Comparability:
Other Items
(37)
47
(15)
(7)
(34)
Comparable (Non-GAAP)
$
44,257
$
10,329
$
11,524
$
10,626
$
9,375
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2016
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2017
September 29, 2017
December 31, 2017
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
(5)
(11)
(16)
(15)
(12)
% Currency Impact
(3)
(1)
(2)
0
0
% Change - Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
(3)
(10)
(14)
(14)
(12)
% Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items
(6)
(10)
(17)
(18)
(18)
% Change - Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP)
3
0
3
4
6
Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding.
Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 18:56:02 UTC
Latest news on THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Sales 2019
37 031 M
EBIT 2019
10 375 M
Net income 2019
8 915 M
Debt 2019
35 635 M
Yield 2019
3,00%
P/E ratio 2019
26,4x
P/E ratio 2020
23,4x
EV / Sales2019
7,14x
EV / Sales2020
6,80x
Capitalization
229 B
Chart THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
56,92 $
Last Close Price
53,50 $
Spread / Highest target
15,9%
Spread / Average Target
6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,41%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.