Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Investor Overview – July 2019

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Net Operating Revenues: Year Ended December 31, 2018 Reported (GAAP) $ 34,300 Items Impacting Comparability: Other Items (9) Comparable (Non-GAAP) $ 34,291 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Reported (GAAP) $ 36,212 Items Impacting Comparability: Other Items 6 Comparable (Non-GAAP) $ 36,218 Year Ended December 31, 2018 % Change - Reported (GAAP) (5) % Currency Impact (1) % Change - Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) (4) % Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items (11) % Impact of Accounting Changes1 2 % Change - Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP) 5

Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding. Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.

1 Impact of adoption of new revenue recognition accounting standard