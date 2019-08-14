Log in
Coca Cola : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Investor Overview – July 2019

08/14/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

Net Operating Revenues:

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2015

Reported (GAAP)

$

34,300

$

44,294

Items Impacting Comparability:

Other Items

(9)

(37)

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

34,291

$

44,257

Operating Income:

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2015

Reported (GAAP)

$

9,152

$

8,787

Items Impacting Comparability:

Asset Impairments

450

292

Productivity and Reinvestment

440

515

Transaction Gains/Losses

158

448

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa ("CCBA") Unrecognized

Depreciation and Amortization

(372)

-

Other Items

58

214

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

9,886

$

10,256

Operating Margin:

Year Ended

Year Ended

Basis Point

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2015

Growth

Reported Operating Margin (GAAP)

26.68%

19.84%

684

Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)

(2.15%)

(3.33%)

Comparable Operating Margin (Non-GAAP)

28.83%

23.17%

566

1

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

Net Operating Revenues:

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Reported (GAAP)

$

34,300

Items Impacting Comparability:

Other Items

(9)

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

34,291

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

Reported (GAAP)

$

36,212

Items Impacting Comparability:

Other Items

6

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

36,218

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

% Change - Reported (GAAP)

(5)

% Currency Impact

(1)

% Change - Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)

(4)

% Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items

(11)

% Impact of Accounting Changes1

2

% Change - Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP)

5

Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding. Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.

1 Impact of adoption of new revenue recognition accounting standard

2

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

Operating Income:

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Reported (GAAP)

$

9,152

$

7,755

Items Impacting Comparability:

Asset Impairments

450

737

Productivity and Reinvestment

440

534

Transaction Gains/Losses

158

302

CCBA Unrecognized Depreciation and Amortization

(372)

(90)

Other Items

58

368

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

9,886

$

9,606

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

% Change - Reported (GAAP)

18

% Currency Impact

(5)

% Change - Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)

23

% Structural Impact

(2)

% Change - Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items) (Non-GAAP)

25

% Impact of Accounting Changes1

0

% Change - Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items and Accounting Changes) (Non-GAAP)

26

% Impact of Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)

15

% Change - Comparable (Non-GAAP)

3

% Comparable Currency Impact (Non-GAAP)

(5)

% Change - Comparable Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)

7

% Comparable Structural Impact (Non-GAAP)

(4)

% Change - Comparable Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items) (Non-GAAP)

11

% Comparable Impact of Accounting Changes (Non-GAAP)1

0

% Change - Comparable Currency Neutral (Adjusted for Structural Items and Accounting Changes) (Non-GAAP)

12

Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding. Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.

1 Impact of adoption of new revenue recognition accounting standard

3

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

Diluted Net Income Per Share:

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Reported (GAAP)

$

1.50

$

0.29

Items Impacting Comparability:

Asset Impairments

0.22

0.15

Productivity and Reinvestment

0.09

0.10

Equity Investees

0.03

0.02

Transaction Gains/Losses

0.24

0.49

CCBA Unrecognized Depreciation and Amortization

(0.04)

(0.01)

Other Items

0.08

0.06

Certain Tax Matters

(0.02)

0.83

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

2.08

$

1.92

Year Ended

December 31, 2018

% Change - Reported (GAAP)

419

% Impact of Items Impacting Comparability (Non-GAAP)

410

% Change - Comparable (Non-GAAP)

9

Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding. Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.

4

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

Net Operating Revenues:

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2016

March 31, 2017

June 30, 2017

September 29, 2017

December 31, 2017

Reported (GAAP)

$

41,863

$

9,118

$

9,702

$

9,078

$

8,314

Items Impacting Comparability:

Other Items

(9)

14

7

(15)

-

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

41,854

$

9,132

$

9,709

$

9,063

$

8,314

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2015

April 1, 2016

July 1, 2016

September 30, 2016

December 31, 2016

Reported (GAAP)

$

44,294

$

10,282

$

11,539

$

10,633

$

9,409

Items Impacting Comparability:

Other Items

(37)

47

(15)

(7)

(34)

Comparable (Non-GAAP)

$

44,257

$

10,329

$

11,524

$

10,626

$

9,375

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2016

March 31, 2017

June 30, 2017

September 29, 2017

December 31, 2017

% Change - Reported (GAAP)

(5)

(11)

(16)

(15)

(12)

% Currency Impact

(3)

(1)

(2)

0

0

% Change - Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)

(3)

(10)

(14)

(14)

(12)

% Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items

(6)

(10)

(17)

(18)

(18)

% Change - Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP)

3

0

3

4

6

Note: Certain columns may not add due to rounding.

Certain percentages may not recalculate using the rounded dollar amounts provided.

5

