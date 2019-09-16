Coca Cola : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The sale reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established by the reporting person on August 12, 2019.
The price is the weighted average sale price of the aggregate number of shares that were sold by the reporting person. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging between $55.10 and $55.29. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Shares credited to my account under The Coca-Cola Company 401(k) Plan, as of September 11, 2019.
Option (with tax withholding right) granted on February 21, 2013 under The Coca-Cola Company 2008 Stock Option Plan. One-fourth of grant became exercisable on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date.
Option (with tax withholding right) granted on February 20, 2014 under The Coca-Cola Company 2008 Stock Option Plan. One-fourth of grant became exercisable on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date.
Each hypothetical share is equal to one share of common stock of The Coca-Cola Company.
There is no data applicable with respect to the hypothetical shares.
As of September 11, 2019.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
CRESPO FRANCISCO
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Senior Vice President
ONE COCA-COLA PLAZA
ATLANTA, GA 30313
Signatures
/s/ Francisco Crespo
9/14/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 18:36:00 UTC