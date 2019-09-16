Coca Cola : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
0
09/16/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

CRESPO FRANCISCO

COCA COLA CO [ KO ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, ONE

9/12/2019

Senior Vice President

COCA-COLA PLAZA

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

ATLANTA, GA 30313

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock, $.25 Par Value

9/12/2019

M

73426

A

$37.61

139975

D

Common Stock, $.25 Par Value

9/12/2019

M

69728

A

$37.205

209703

D

Common Stock, $.25 Par Value

9/12/2019

S(1)

130637

D

$55.1458 (2)

79066

D

Common Stock, $.25 Par Value

4184 (3)

I

By 401(k)

Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature of

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Employee Stock

$37.61

9/12/2019

M

73426

(4)

2/20/2023

Common

73426

$0

0

D

Option (Right to

Stock, $.25

Buy)

Par Value

Employee Stock

$37.205

9/12/2019

M

69728

(5)

2/19/2024

Common

69728

$0

99999

D

Option (Right to

Stock, $.25

Buy)

Par Value

Hypothetical

(6)

(7)

(7)

Common

9515 (8)

By

Stock, $.25

9515

I

Supplemental

Shares

Par Value

401(k) Plan

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The sale reported in this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established by the reporting person on August 12, 2019.
  2. The price is the weighted average sale price of the aggregate number of shares that were sold by the reporting person. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging between $55.10 and $55.29. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
  3. Shares credited to my account under The Coca-Cola Company 401(k) Plan, as of September 11, 2019.
  4. Option (with tax withholding right) granted on February 21, 2013 under The Coca-Cola Company 2008 Stock Option Plan. One-fourth of grant became exercisable on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date.
  5. Option (with tax withholding right) granted on February 20, 2014 under The Coca-Cola Company 2008 Stock Option Plan. One-fourth of grant became exercisable on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date.
  6. Each hypothetical share is equal to one share of common stock of The Coca-Cola Company.
  7. There is no data applicable with respect to the hypothetical shares.
  8. As of September 11, 2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

CRESPO FRANCISCO

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Senior Vice President

ONE COCA-COLA PLAZA

ATLANTA, GA 30313

Signatures

/s/ Francisco Crespo

9/14/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Coca-Cola Company published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 18:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
