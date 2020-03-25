Coca Cola : Up Over 8%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

Coca-Cola Company (KO) is currently at $42.74, up $3.29 or 8.34%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 10.34%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 13.79% over this period

-- Earlier Wednesday, DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola to buy from hold, Benzinga reported

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 16, 2000, when it rose 14.7%

-- Down 20.1% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Nov. 1977, when it fell 74%

-- Down 22.78% year-to-date

-- Down 28.92% from its all-time closing high of $60.13 on Feb. 21, 2020

-- Down 8.30% from 52 weeks ago (March 27, 2019), when it closed at $46.61

-- Down 28.92% from its 52 week closing high of $60.13 on Feb. 21, 2020

-- Up 13.79% from its 52 week closing low of $37.56 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $42.99

-- Up 8.97% at today's intraday high

-- Eighth best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 22.31 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:06:06 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet