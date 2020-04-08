The Coca-Cola Company : to Hold Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, The Coca-Cola Company will hold a virtual meeting in place of a physical gathering for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on April 22, 2020, as originally scheduled, but without a physical location. Shareowners of record as of the close of business on Feb. 24, 2020, and shareowners holding a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker or nominee, are eligible to vote at the meeting. Information about how to participate is available at www.coca-colacompany.com/annual-meeting-of-shareowners.

Shareowners are urged to vote and submit proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the virtual meeting format and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting.

The company’s deepest sympathies go out to those who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. We are carefully following government guidelines around the world and taking precautionary steps to do what we can to prevent the further spread of the virus. We have – and always will – put the health, safety and security of people first.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005203/en/