Community Bank of the Chesapeake Pledges $20,000 in Community Giving During Annual Casual for a Cause Campaign

05/08/2020 | 09:40am EDT

WALDORF, Md., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake proudly supports community organizations through their Annual Casual for a Cause program. On behalf of their employees and the Community Bank team, they have pledged $20,000 in community giving. Now, more than ever, community support is important whether it is volunteering, supporting small businesses, or donating to the non-profit community.

“We cannot show our appreciation enough for these organizations and the tireless work they do to support our communities. I am grateful to be a part of this community that feeds the hungry, shelters those in need, educates our youth and so much more,” said Jimmy Burke, President of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “We look forward to our Casual for a Cause giving every year, but especially in these challenging times – it has been amazing watching community members step up in a time of need and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

In years past, Bank employees have made a donation in exchange for the opportunity to dress business casual for the Spring/Summer months. Funds raised during Casual for a Cause are donated to various community organizations each year. This year, the Bank chose to make this donation on behalf of their employees, as a thank you for their hard work and commitment.

Casual for a Cause funds will go to the following organizations, providing food, shelter, care, community support, resources and more.

“We thank each and every organization working daily to make a difference. Thank you for the commitment, dedication, support and hope,” said Burke.  

The supported organizations include, Bay Community Support Services, Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth, Calvert Hospice, Catherine Foundation, Charles County Children’s Aid Society, Charles County Meals on Wheels, Chesapeake-Potomac Home Health Agency, Christmas in April, St. Mary’s, End Hunger of Calvert County, Farming for Hunger, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Hospice of St. Mary’s, Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation, Inc., Our Place Waldorf, Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, Project Echo, Sagepoint Foundation, Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, SPCA of Calvert County, St. Mary’s Caring, St. Mary’s County Meals on Wheels, Teachers Association of Calvert County, The Arnold House, The Center for Life Enrichment, The Greater Waldorf Jaycees. The Promise Resource Center, Three Oaks Homeless Center and Thurman Brisben Center.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.7 billion.  Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.  MEMBER FDIC

CONTACT:             
Diane Hicks
Senior Vice President
Director of Marketing and Communications

(240) 427-1047
hicksd@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e276e2bd-0656-4749-9e78-42359f847009 

Primary Logo

Casual for a Cause

Community Bank of the Chesapeake supports local organizations with Casual for a Cause program.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
