Community Financial : Samuel Kessler Joins Community Bank of the Chesapeake As Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer in Orange, VA and the surrounding markets, including Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Charlottesville and more.

07/16/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Waldorf, Maryland, July 16, 2020 - Community Bank of the Chesapeake is pleased to welcome Sam Kessler as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, he will focus on generating business lending opportunities while building banking relationships. Sam will serve the Orange, VA and the surrounding markets, including Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Charlottesville and more.

'Sam is a great addition to the lending team here in the Fredericksburg region,' said Scot Ebron, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. 'Sam brings to Community Bank nearly 20 years of financial and lending experience in the region. Sam's experience of portfolio management, credit analysis and business development will be a tremendous benefit to our commercial clients.' Sam can be reached at 434-400-9491 or by email at kesslers@cbtc.com.

Sam joins Community Bank of the Chesapeake from Blue Ridge Bank where he served for 13 years as Commercial Loan Officer for the Central Virginia region. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Shepherd University and is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association Banking School.

Sam is an active member in his community. He is Past President and current Chairperson of Orange Christmas Parade Committee of the Rotary Club of Orange and the Past President and current Treasurer of the Orange Chamber of Commerce. He is a past board member of Germanna Community College, College Board.

Sam lives in Orange with wife Alina, their two children and two Airedale dogs. In his spare time, Sam enjoys restoring and collecting classic cars.

Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers throughout Southern Maryland and the Fredericksburg region, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.7 billion. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Disclaimer

Community Financial Corporation published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:45:09 UTC
