The Container Store Group, Inc. : Announces Participation in the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

02/20/2020

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), today announced the Company’s participation in the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA. Jodi Taylor, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, is scheduled to conduct a fireside chat discussion on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat discussion will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investor.containerstore.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered. Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges, and www.whatwestandfor.com to learn more about the company’s unique culture.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 925 M
EBIT 2020 48,7 M
Net income 2020 18,5 M
Debt 2020 247 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 7,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 211 M
Managers
NameTitle
Melissa Meyer Reiff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jodi Lynn Taylor CFO, Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
John Thrailkill EVP-Information Technology & Business Development
Tim J. Flynn Independent Director
J. Kristofer Galashan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CONTAINER STORE GROUP, INC.1.18%211
NEXT1.77%11 787
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY5.57%11 678
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 998
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-15.08%4 573
DUFRY AG-11.54%4 004
