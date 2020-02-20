The Container Store Group, Inc. : Announces Participation in the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), today announced the Company’s participation in the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA. Jodi Taylor, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, is scheduled to conduct a fireside chat discussion on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat discussion will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investor.containerstore.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the discussion.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered. Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges, and www.whatwestandfor.com to learn more about the company’s unique culture.

