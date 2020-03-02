Conygar Investment : 2 Mar 2020 - BOARD DIRECTOR CHANGE

For immediate release

2 March 2020

THE CONYGAR INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

BOARD DIRECTOR CHANGE

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ('Conygar' or the 'Company'), the property investment and development group, announces the resignation of Ross McCaskill as Finance Director and Company Secretary with effect from 6 April 2020.

Robert Ware, Chief Executive of Conygar commented:

'The Board would like to thank Ross for his contribution over the past ten years and we wish him every success in the future.'

