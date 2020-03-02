Conygar Investment : 2 Mar 2020 - BOARD DIRECTOR CHANGE

For immediate release
2 March 2020
THE CONYGAR INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC
BOARD DIRECTOR CHANGE
The Conygar Investment Company PLC ('Conygar' or the 'Company'), the property investment and development group, announces the resignation of Ross McCaskill as Finance Director and Company Secretary with effect from 6 April 2020.
Robert Ware, Chief Executive of Conygar commented:
'The Board would like to thank Ross for his contribution over the past ten years and we wish him every success in the future.'
Enquiries:
The Conygar Investment Company PLC
Robert Ware: 020 7258 8670
Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Richard Bootle: 020 3100 2222
Temple Bar Advisory (Public Relations)
Alex Child-Villiers: 07795 425580
Disclaimer
The Conygar Investment Co. plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:37:10 UTC