The Conygar Investment Company PLC

THE CONYGAR INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

(CIC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/02 03:00:00 am
137.5 GBp   --.--%
Conygar Investment : 2 Mar 2020 - BOARD DIRECTOR CHANGE

03/02/2020 | 03:39am EST

For immediate release

2 March 2020

THE CONYGAR INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

BOARD DIRECTOR CHANGE

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ('Conygar' or the 'Company'), the property investment and development group, announces the resignation of Ross McCaskill as Finance Director and Company Secretary with effect from 6 April 2020.

Robert Ware, Chief Executive of Conygar commented:

'The Board would like to thank Ross for his contribution over the past ten years and we wish him every success in the future.'

Enquiries:

The Conygar Investment Company PLC

Robert Ware: 020 7258 8670

Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Richard Bootle: 020 3100 2222

Temple Bar Advisory (Public Relations)

Alex Child-Villiers: 07795 425580

Disclaimer

The Conygar Investment Co. plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:37:10 UTC
