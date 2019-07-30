Log in
The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019

07/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) today announced it will release third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 4:15 PM ET.  Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments. 

The live dial-in number for the call is 855-643-4430 (U.S.) / 707-294-1332 (International).  The participant passcode for the call is “Cooper”.  A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Cooper Companies website at http://investor.coopercos.com and a transcript of the call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months. 

A recording of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on August 29, 2019 through September 5, 2019.  To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) / 404-537-3406 (International) and enter code 266737.

About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
