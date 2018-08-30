Log in
News Summary

The Cooper Companies : Cooper Companies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/30/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CC4B24C15A196.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 531 M
EBIT 2018 723 M
Net income 2018 260 M
Debt 2018 1 969 M
Yield 2018 0,03%
P/E ratio 2018 50,73
P/E ratio 2019 25,35
EV / Sales 2018 5,89x
EV / Sales 2019 5,35x
Capitalization 12 942 M
Chart THE COOPER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Cooper Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COOPER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 273 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert George White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Thomas Bender Chairman
Daniel G. McBride Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian George Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael H. Kalkstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COOPER COMPANIES20.97%12 942
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL9.09%31 854
MENICON CO LTD-23.43%819
SHANGHAI CONANT MACROFLAG GROUP CO LTD.--.--%696
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%331
LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.25%55
