Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Cooper Companies, Inc.    COO

THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.

(COO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CooperCompanies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, on September 10, 2020. Al White, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 1:20 pm ET.

A webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
04:16pCooperCompanies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conferen..
GL
08/06CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020
GL
07/22THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/09CooperCompanies Declares Cash Dividend
GL
07/06COOPER COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
07/06CooperCompanies Appoints Holly Sheffield as President, CooperSurgical and Ann..
GL
06/05COOPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
06/04COOPER COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
06/04COOPER COS. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/04CooperCompanies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 376 M - -
Net income 2020 272 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 15 001 M 15 001 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,90x
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Cooper Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 320,50 $
Last Close Price 305,32 $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert George White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Thomas Bender Chairman
Daniel G. McBride Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian George Andrews Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Allan E. Rubenstein Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-4.97%15 001
ALCON INC.4.49%30 467
AUTEK CHINA INC.84.51%5 365
MENICON CO., LTD.27.95%1 962
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.172.59%491
GINKO INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-37.59%416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group