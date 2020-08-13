CooperCompanies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
0
08/13/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, on September 10, 2020. Al White, President and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 1:20 pm ET.
About CooperCompanies CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.
Contact: Kim Duncan Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management 925-460-3663 ir@cooperco.com