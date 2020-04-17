Cushing Energy Income Fund : ® Closed-End Funds Announce that Annual Meeting on May 1, 2020 Will Be Telephonic Meetings

Press Release Source: Cushing® Asset Management, LP

Cushing® Closed-End Funds Announce that Annual Meeting and Special Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for May 1, 2020 Will Be Telephonic Meetings

Friday, April 17, 2020

Dallas, TX: The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ("SRV"), The Cushing® Energy Income Fund and ("SRF") and The Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (formerly known as The Cushing® Renaissance Fund) ("SZC") (each a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds") announced today that the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of SRV and SZC and the special meeting of shareholders of SRV and SRF, each scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, will be held telephonically, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), travel guidelines impacting Dallas, Texas and surrounding areas, and to support the health and well-being of shareholders of the Funds.

Annual Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Joint Annual Meeting of SRV and SZC to be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Central time (the "Annual Meeting") will be held in a telephonic format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting is available at https://www.proxy- direct.com/cus-31149. Except as amended or supplemented by the information contained herein, all information set forth in the Proxy Statement continues to apply and should be considered in voting your shares.

Special Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Joint Special Meeting of SRV and SRF to be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (the "Special Meeting") will be held in a telephonic format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person.

The Proxy Statement/Prospectus for the Special Meeting is available at https://www.proxy-direct.com/cus-31148. Except as amended or supplemented by the information contained herein, all information set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus continues to apply and should be considered in voting your shares.

Registration Instructions for the Telephonic Meetings

If you were a record holder of Fund shares as of the Record Date of March 2, 2020 (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the applicable Fund), you are entitled to notice of and to vote at your Fund's Annual Meeting and/or Special Meeting,