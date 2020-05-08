Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund    SRV

THE CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R

(SRV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund : ® Announces Shareholder Approval of Closed-End Fund Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

DALLAS, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing Asset Management, LP ("Cushing") announces today that at a reconvened special meeting of shareholders of The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV), shareholders voted to approve the merger of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (NYSE: SRF) with and into SRV (the "Merger").  Shareholders of SRF approved the Merger at the special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2020.

It is currently expected that the Merger will be effective after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Additional Information

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investments in the Funds involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Funds will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value.

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP

Cushing, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Contact:
Blake Nelson
Cushing® Asset Management, LP
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-announces-shareholder-approval-of-closed-end-fund-merger-301055544.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE CUSHING MLP & INFRASTR
04:02pCUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R : ® Announces Shareholder Approval of Close..
PR
05/01CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R : ® Announces Results and Adjournment of Sp..
PR
03/20CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R : ® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ..
PR
03/20CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R : ® Energy Income Fund Announces Distributi..
PR
03/13THE CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R : ® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ..
PR
02/13THE CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/03CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R : ® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund ..
PR
01/30CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL R : ® Announces Board Approval of Merger of C..
PR
01/16THE CUSHING MLP & INFRASTRUCTURE TOT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group