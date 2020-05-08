Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund : ® Announces Shareholder Approval of Closed-End Fund Merger

DALLAS, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing Asset Management, LP ("Cushing") announces today that at a reconvened special meeting of shareholders of The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV), shareholders voted to approve the merger of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (NYSE: SRF) with and into SRV (the "Merger"). Shareholders of SRF approved the Merger at the special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2020.

It is currently expected that the Merger will be effective after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Additional Information

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investments in the Funds involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Funds will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value.

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP

Cushing, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

