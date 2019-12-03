Log in
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S

(DRLCO)
Drilling of 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling (DRLCO) - Investor Presentation

12/03/2019 | 03:05am EST
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
Investor News Maersk Drilling (DRLCO) - Investor Presentation

Maersk Drilling has uploaded a new investor presentation to its investor relations website. A copy of the presentation has been attached to this release.

Title: Maersk Drilling Investor Presentation

Date: November 2019

Attachment

Attachments:
Maersk Drilling - November 2019 - Investor Presentation.pdf

Disclaimer

Maersk Drilling A/S published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:04:05 UTC
Latest news on THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 19
03:05aDRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling (DRLCO) - Investor Presentation
PU
11/27MAERSK DRILLING RELEASES TRADING STA : Maintaining profit guidance, lowering cap..
AQ
11/26DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling to participate in Nordea Bank's Annual Sh..
PU
11/25DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling to present at the Danske Bank Copenhagen ..
PU
11/21DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling to present Q3 2019 Trading Statement
PU
11/07DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling secures one-well extension and low-emissi..
PU
10/31DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Financial calendar 2020 for Maersk Drilling
PU
10/18DRILLING OF 1972 A/S : Maersk Drilling awarded three-well drillship contract by ..
PU
08/29MAERSK DRILLING A/S : Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging mana..
AQ
08/23MAERSK DRILLING RELEASES INTERIM FIN : Delivering according to plan
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 221 M
EBIT 2019 -20,3 M
Net income 2019 -77,4 M
Debt 2019 1 108 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -56,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,01x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
Capitalization 2 565 M
Chart THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S
Duration : Period :
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 19
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 92,31  $
Last Close Price 61,76  $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jørn Madsen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Michael Hemmingsen Chairman
Morten Kelstrup Chief Operating Officer
Jesper Ridder Olsen Chief Financial Officer
Brian Nygaard Chief Process & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S0.00%2 568
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED54.57%9 405
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION31.67%4 729
HELMERICH & PAYNE-17.54%4 316
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-29.11%3 010
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-13.62%1 779
