Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The E.W. Scripps Company    SSP

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Court TV : Launches Today in New York (WPIX), Los Angeles (KTLA), Chicago (WGN) Philadelphia (WPHL), Dallas (KDAF), Houston (KIAH), Seattle (KCPQ), Miami (WSFL) and More Top Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the newly-rebooted, multi-platform television network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, is being launched today, Mon. Oct. 28, by the following 19 top-rated, major-market television stations:

(PRNewsfoto/Court TV)

  • New York – WPIX (Channel 11.3)
  • Los Angeles – KTLA (Ch. 5.3)
  • Chicago – WGN (Ch. 9.3)
  • Philadelphia – WPHL (Ch. 17.3)
  • Dallas – KDAF (Ch. 33.3)
  • Houston – KIAH (Ch. 39.3)
  • Seattle-Tacoma – KCPQ (Ch.13.2)
  • Miami-Fort Lauderdale – WSFL (Ch. 39.4)
  • Denver – KWGN (Ch. 2.2)
  • Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto – KTXL (Ch. 40.3)
  • Portland – KRCW (Ch. 32.3)
  • Indianapolis – WXIN (Ch. 59.3)
  • San Diego – KSWB (Ch. 69.3)
  • Kansas City – WDAF (Ch. 4.3)
  • Hartford-New Haven – WCCT (Ch.20.2)
  • Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News – WTKR (Ch.3.2)
  • Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek – WXMI (Ch. 17.3)
  • New Orleans – WNOL (Ch. 38.2)
  • Des Moines-Ames – WHO (Ch. 13.4)

Court TV runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. The new launches will drive the network's over-the-air penetration to nearly 90 percent of the country and nearly 40 percent on cable. 

Court TV is also live streamed on CourtTV.com as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand. 

Court TV is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Contact:        Jim Weiss                  jim.weiss@scrippstv.com               770-672-6504

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-tv-launches-today-in-new-york-wpix-los-angeles-ktla-chicago-wgn-philadelphia-wphl-dallas-kdaf-houston-kiah-seattle-kcpq-miami-wsfl-and-more-top-markets-300946437.html

SOURCE Court TV


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
01:13pCOURT TV : Launches Today in New York (WPIX), Los Angeles (KTLA), Chicago (WGN) ..
PR
10/21E W SCRIPPS : Scripps to report third-quarter 2019 operating results on Nov. 8
PR
10/15E W SCRIPPS : Scripps leaders take the stage at NAB Show to share 2020 media ind..
PR
10/14E W SCRIPPS : Scripps appoints Marc Jaromin VP and GM of WKBW in Buffalo, New Yo..
PR
10/07E W SCRIPPS : New Scripps Octane advertising solution connects local advertisers..
PR
10/07E W SCRIPPS : Stitcher continues global expansion of advertising business in Can..
PR
10/04E W SCRIPPS : Newsy uncovers a broken justice system for sexual assault survivor..
PU
10/03COURT TV : 's Live Coverage Of Riveting Sentencing And Post-Trial Events Of Texa..
PR
10/03E W SCRIPPS : Scripps relaunches award-winning political show ‘The Race' a..
PU
10/03E W SCRIPPS : Scripps relaunches award-winning political show 'The Race' ahead o..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group