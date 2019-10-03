Court TV :'s Live Coverage Of Riveting Sentencing And Post-Trial Events Of Texas V. Guyger

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV was the only network in the country airing live and gavel-to-gavel one of the most dramatic and emotional trials of the year - Texas v. Amber Guyger.

Former Dallas police officer Guyger was convicted of murder in the killing of her neighbor Botham Jean. Guyger claimed to have entered Jean's apartment by accident and believed she was in her own apartment confronting an intruder. The trial concluded yesterday with the sentencing of Guyger to 10 years in prison.

To watch Court TV's coverage of the captivating conclusion of the trial, including Brandt Jean hugging his brother's killer in open court, click here.

Court TV is a multi-platform network available to be seen on cable, satellite, over-the-air broadcast and over-the-top carriage. The 24/7 network is devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. Court TV is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). To live stream Court TV and for more information, visit CourtTV.com.

CONTACT: Jim Weiss, 770-672-6504, jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-tvs-live-coverage-of-riveting-sentencing-and-post-trial-events-of-texas-v-guyger-300930900.html

SOURCE Court TV