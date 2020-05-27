E W Scripps : Scripps CEO to present on business strategies at Baird Conference on Wednesday, June 3

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), will make a presentation on the company's recent financial performance and business strategies at the Baird 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 3.

Symson and Carolyn Micheli, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, will hold one-on-one video conference meetings with investors that day, and Symson's presentation takes place at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time.

The Baird conference company presentations will only be accessible to Baird clients registered for the event, which will be held on a virtual conference website. However, Scripps' presentation materials will be posted to ir.scripps.com under "investor information" beginning at 4 p.m. on June 3.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

