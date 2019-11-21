Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The E.W. Scripps Company    SSP

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

E W Scripps : Scripps Howard Awards entries open Dec. 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:08am EST

Scripps Howard Awards entries open Dec. 1

Nov. 21, 2019

CINCINNATI - The Scripps Howard Awards, one of the nation's most prestigious journalism competitions, will accept entries from Dec. 1 to Feb. 8 for reporting and storytelling during 2019.

The 67th Scripps Howard Awards competition will present $170,000 in prize money for work across 16 categories. The awards will be presented on April 16, 2020, with a live show hosted by Miguel Almaguer, NBC News national correspondent.

With a focus on high-impact reporting, the awards recognize journalism that spurs action, news organizations that go the extra mile to expose previously undisclosed or misunderstood information and journalists who embrace new approaches to provide more immersive experiences for their audiences.

Categories include Visual Journalism, Investigative Reporting, Breaking News and Community Journalism, and this year's Topic of the Year category is "The Impact of Climate Change on Communities." The third annual Impact Award recognizes journalism that serves the public through coverage of an issue leading to changes in the public, private or business sector.

The Scripps Howard Awards honor work from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and print publications.

"Each year, the Scripps Howard Awards launch a search for the best in American journalism in order to bring awareness to the important role of journalists in our society," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation, which administers the Awards. "As media continues to face threats to both the safety of its journalists and the stability of its financial models, it's imperative that we pay tribute to journalists who shine a light and shape our world."

Last year's winners represented an unprecedented number of newsroom collaborations, with a joint reporting project claiming the Impact Award. "Implant Files," a collaboration of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, NBC News Investigative Unit, The Associated Press and more than 50 media partners took home the award after also winning in the Business and Financial Reporting category for an investigation into the medical devices and implants industry. Other 2019 winners included Vice News, South Florida Sun Sentinel, The New York Times, ProPublica, National Geographic and The Knoxville News Sentinel.

Finalists will be announced on Feb. 25, with winners announced on March 3. The awards show will be held at historic Memorial Hall in Cincinnati on April 16.

Keep up with the latest news on the Scripps Howard Awards through Facebookand Twitter, and find out more about how to enter at shawards.org.

About the Scripps Howard Foundation

The Scripps Howard Foundationsupports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps

Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on excellence in journalism. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Foundation is a leader in supporting journalism education, scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development, literacy and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Foundation improves lives and helps build thriving communities. It partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and supports impactful organizations to drive solutions.

Media contact:

Kari Wethington, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3763,Kari.wethington@scripps.com

2

Disclaimer

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 16:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
11:08aE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Howard Awards entries open Dec. 1
PU
11/14E W SCRIPPS : WSFL in Miami to launch news in 2020, bolstering Scripps' strong F..
PR
11/08E W SCRIPPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
11/08E.W. SCRIPPS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
11/08E W SCRIPPS : Scripps reports third-quarter 2019 results
PR
11/07E W SCRIPPS : Scripps promotes two senior leaders
PR
11/06E W SCRIPPS : Scripps declares fourth-quarter 2019 dividend
PR
11/04E W SCRIPPS : Reporters Committee and Scripps appoint first E.W. Scripps Fellow ..
PU
11/01COURT TV TO FEATURE EXCLUSIVE INTERV : 00 p.m. ET/PT
PR
10/28E W SCRIPPS : Stitcher's ‘Heaven's Gate' documentary podcast adapted for n..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 473 M
EBIT 2019 67,0 M
Net income 2019 -9,56 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 -94,4x
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 1 146 M
Chart THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The E.W. Scripps Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 14,16  $
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam P. Symson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Boehne Chairman
Lisa Ann Knutson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Carson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John W. Hayden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY-9.98%1 146
FOX CORPORATION-25.42%22 038
DISCOVERY, INC.29.43%21 345
HUYA INC.41.60%4 799
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.29.30%4 691
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-40.00%4 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group