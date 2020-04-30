E W Scripps : Scripps' KNXV in Phoenix wins prestigious Hillman Prize for 'Abuse of Force' investigation

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KNXV in Phoenix, an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has won the prestigious U.S. Hillman Prize in broadcast journalism for its 2019 "Abuse of Force" investigative series, which has prompted an FBI investigation into a local police department's use of force.

Reported by KNXV's longstanding investigative team, ABC15 Investigators, "Abuse of Force" thoroughly examined misconduct inside a local Arizona police department and exposed a corrupted culture that protected officers and misled the public.

The series, which also received first place in this year's National Headliner Awards competition, immediately prompted the FBI to launch a still-ongoing criminal investigation. Arizona's police certification board also opened disciplinary proceedings and, under the increased scrutiny, multiple police officers retired.

"Congratulations to Dave Biscobing and the rest of the award-winning ABC15 Investigators team," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "Their dogged commitment to asking the tough questions, holding authority figures accountable and bringing underreported experiences to light is a shining example of critical public service journalism.



The Sidney Hillman Foundation has honored journalists who pursue investigative reporting and deep storytelling in service of the common good since 1950 and annually awards one prize in the categories of broadcast, book, magazine, newspaper, opinion and web journalism.

Scripps' WTVF in Nashville won the U.S. Hillman Prize in 2015 for "Policing for Profit," a four-year investigation into the actions of Tennessee law enforcement agencies that revealed unethical police practices and civil rights violations.

KNXV will accept this year's U.S. Hillman Prize for broadcast journalism during a remote ceremony this evening. More information is available at http://hillmanfoundation.org.

About Scripps

