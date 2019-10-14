E W Scripps : Scripps appoints Marc Jaromin VP and GM of WKBW in Buffalo, New York

Log in
10/14/2019 | 10:31am EDT

CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Marc Jaromin as vice president and general manager for WKBW, Scripps' ABC affiliate in Buffalo, New York. His new role is effective today.

The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed media industry leader Marc Jaromin as vice president and general manager for WKBW, Scripps’ ABC affiliate in Buffalo, New York.

Jaromin has more than 20 years of experience working across television station operations, including local station ownership, management, marketing and sales. He currently serves as president and CEO of Roundtable Management Services, a media consulting business located in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Previously, Jaromin served as director of media operations for Buckeye Broadband, an Ohio-based multichannel video programming distributor, and vice president and general manager at WROC in Rochester, New York. Early in his career, Jaromin also served as local sales manager at WKBW, when it was owned by Granite Media.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Marc back to Buffalo to lead the WKBW team in serving local audiences and advertisers," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. "Marc's in-depth experience across television operations and his ability to cultivate leadership in others make him a great fit for 7 Eyewitness News and its community."

Jaromin also serves as an associate dean for the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation's industry-recognized Broadcast Leadership Training program.

"I am eager to return to my hometown and join WKBW's dedicated team of people serving the Western New York community," said Jaromin.

A native of Buffalo, Jaromin attended Canisius College and received his degree in broadcast and mass communications from the State University of New York at Oswego. Jaromin met and married his wife Michelle in Buffalo, and they will be returning with their two daughters.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 60 television stations in 42 markets, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks BounceGritLaffCourt TV and Court TV Mystery; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-appoints-marc-jaromin-vp-and-gm-of-wkbw-in-buffalo-new-york-300937820.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company


© PRNewswire 2019
