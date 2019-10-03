Log in
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
E W Scripps : Scripps relaunches award-winning political show ‘The Race' ahead of 2020 election

10/03/2019

Scripps relaunches award-winning political show 'The Race' ahead of 2020 election

Oct. 3, 2019

CINCINNATI - The E.W. Scripps Company's (NASDAQ: SSP) award-winning Sunday political news show "The Race" is back this fall to bring viewers a balanced, in-depth look at the issues shaping the 2020 presidential election.

The 30-minute weekly show, hosted by Chris Stewart, anchor for Scripps' national newscast "The Now," travels coast to coast and border to border each week to report from Main Street USA and talk to real people about the issues impacting their lives.

Every Sunday through the presidential election, "The Race" will tackle a new issue with real

conversations about what's working and what's not and will give viewers perspective on where each political party stands. From immigration and health care to jobs and gun control, "The Race" explores what's on the minds of Americans with a fair and balanced approach.

"With its in-depth reporting and focus on how the issues affect real people across America, 'The Race' brings a perspective that is lacking in much of today's political coverage," said Sean McLaughlin, vice president of news, Local Media, at Scripps. "As we head into the 2020 election, Scripps is committed to covering the issues that matter to people with the context they need to feel informed and engaged with our democracy."

"The Race," which debuted during the 2016 election season, won a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism for its coverage of the 2018 election coverage.

The show airs on all Scripps local television stationson Sunday mornings through Nov. 1, 2020, and also will be available on its local brands' OTT channels.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Scripps will have a solid footprint in key battleground states including Florida, Michigan and Virginia, and is committed to serving as the market leader for political coverage leading up to Election Day.

Watch the trailerfor "The Race."

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company(NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 60 television stations in 42 markets, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a

collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next- generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TVand Court TV Mystery; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of

the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Media contact:

Kari Wethington, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3763,Kari.wethington@scripps.com

Disclaimer

The E.W. Scripps Company published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 17:41:04 UTC
