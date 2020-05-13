Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The E.W. Scripps Company    SSP

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

(SSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triton Digital : Releases the April 2020 Australian Podcast Ranker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Australian Podcast Ranker, which has been expanded to include popular titles from Wondery, NBC News, and Wavelength Creative. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Australia for the April 2020 reporting period of 30 March through 3 May, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

Twenty-seven new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast ranker this reporting period, including The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds (Wondery), Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald (ARN/iHeartMedia), and I Catch Killers with Gary Jubelin (News Corp Australia). Stuff You Should Know (ARN/iHeartMedia) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region from 30 March through 3 May. The total Average Weekly Downloads for the Top 100 in this reporting period is 5.5M, up 14% from the last reporting period (17 February through 15 March 2020).

As for the All-Australian Top 100 Podcast Ranker, twenty new entities debuted this reporting period, including Emsolation (SCA-PodcastOne Australia), Saving Apollo 13 (Wavelength Creative), and Survivor’s Guide to Coronavirus with Nazeen Hussain and James Milsom (ARN/iHeartMedia). Hamish & Andy (SCA-PodcastOne Australia) claimed the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region. The total Average Weekly Downloads for the All-Australian Top 100 in this reporting period is 3.9M, up 10% from the last reporting period (17 February through 15 March 2020).

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Southern Cross Austereo, News Corp Australia, Nova, Schwartz Media, TOFOP Productions, SEN / Crocmedia, The Parent Brand, Australian Radio Network, Nine, ARN/iHeartMedia, Wavelength Creative, Stitcher, Wondery, and NBC News.

To view the full results of the Ranker and sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital and Stitcher are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
05/12COURT TV : Now Available on YouTube TV
PR
05/08E W SCRIPPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/08E.W. SCRIPPS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/08E W SCRIPPS : Scripps reports first-quarter 2020 results
PR
05/07E W SCRIPPS : Scripps declares second-quarter 2020 dividend
PR
04/30E W SCRIPPS : Scripps' KNXV in Phoenix wins prestigious Hillman Prize for 'Abuse..
PR
04/29E W SCRIPPS : Scripps brands connect audiences with the resources to recover thr..
PR
04/21E W SCRIPPS : Scripps National Spelling Bee Cancels National Finals
PR
04/15E W SCRIPPS : Scripps to report first-quarter 2020 operating results on May 8
PR
04/14E.W. SCRIPPS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 842 M
EBIT 2020 172 M
Net income 2020 46,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,88%
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,31x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 566 M
Chart THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The E.W. Scripps Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,83  $
Last Close Price 6,95  $
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam P. Symson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Boehne Chairman
Lisa Ann Knutson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Carson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bryan Dunbar Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY-50.10%638
FOX CORPORATION-31.60%15 186
DISCOVERY, INC.-39.58%12 751
HUYA INC.-11.75%3 477
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-33.86%3 393
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.0.34%2 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group