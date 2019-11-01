Log in
The Eastern Company

THE EASTERN COMPANY

(EML)
The Eastern Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/01/2019

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share, payable December 16, 2019, to common shareholders of record as of November 18, 2019. This dividend represents the Company’s 317th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About the Company
The Eastern Company is a 161 year-old manufacturer of industrial hardware, security products and metal castings. It operates from 16 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and China. The diversity of the Company’s products helps it to respond to the changing requirements of a broad array of markets. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words “believes,” “intends,” “continues,” “reflects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to changing customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers and increased prices for raw materials. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
