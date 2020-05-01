The Eastern Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
05/01/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share, payable June 15, 2020, to common shareholders of record as of May 15, 2020. This dividend represents the Company’s 319th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About the Company

The Eastern Company is a 161 year old company which manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates in three business segments -- Industrial Hardware, Security Products and Metal Products -- from 21 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words "believes," "intends," "continues," "reflects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to changing customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers, cybersecurity breaches, changes in competition in our markets, and increased prices for raw materials resulting from tariffs on imported goods or otherwise. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
August M. Vlak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Mitarotonda Chairman
John L. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John Wigglesworth Everets Independent Director
Charles W. Henry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE EASTERN COMPANY-41.04%112
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.18%40 834
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.73%35 602
FANUC CORPORATION-2.58%31 963
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.22%21 555
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.18%20 297
