Edinburgh Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/03/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

3 July 2020

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 James de Uphaugh
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
b) LEI
 		 549300HV0VXCRONER808
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 25 pence each
Identification code
ISIN GB003052338
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
460.00p per share 5,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 5,000
- Price Total price £23,000
e) Date of the transaction
 		  3 July 2020
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Jenny Thompson
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 7653 9690
Company Secretary

END


© PRNewswire 2020
