Edinburgh Investment Trust : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (“NSM”), a copy of its Articles of Association which sets out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can accessed at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Jenny Thompson

For and on behalf of

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Secretaries

27 April 2020