Edinburgh Investment Trust : Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the “Company”) confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Jenny Thompson

For and on behalf of

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Secretaries

27 April 2020