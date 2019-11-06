Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 6 November 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 186,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 604p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 13,698,061 ordinary shares held in treasury and 181,968,673 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

6 November 2019