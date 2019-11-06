Log in
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc    EDIN   GB0003052338

THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/06 11:30:00 am
604 GBp   -0.49%
12:06pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/04EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/04EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

11/06/2019 | 12:06pm EST

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:   PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 6 November 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 186,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 604p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 13,698,061 ordinary shares held in treasury and 181,968,673 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

6 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
