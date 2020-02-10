Log in
THE EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(EDIN)
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

02/10/2020 | 12:11pm EST

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:      PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 10 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 100,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 605.4p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 19,662,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 176,003,929 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

10 February 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
