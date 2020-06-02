Log in
Edinburgh Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

06/02/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

2 June 2020


Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 2 June 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 50,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 465.6457p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,148,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 174,517,929 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.


For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

